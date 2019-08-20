Nel giugno dello scorso anno Emmeline Miller, ricordata ancora oggi come Emmy, figlia Bode Miller e della moglie Morgan Beck fu ritrovata priva di sensi nella piscina della casa di un vicino, era sfuggita al controllo degli adulti mentre era in corso una festa. Dopo aver lottato tra la vita e la morte, la bimba ha ceduto al buio, aveva solo 19 mesi e la sua mamma era già nuovamente incinta.

Oggi Morgan Beck è incinta, dopo la tragedia di Emmy e dopo aver vissuto una gravidanza in bilico tra lutto e gioia.

A 10 mesi dalla nascita di Eaton, il bambino che la moglie di Miller portava allora in grembo, e a poco più di un anno dalla morte di Emmy, Morgan Beck è incinta nuovamente.

Lei stessa afferma: “La mano di Emmeline è dentro questo miracolo”

La moglie del noto campione di sci si racconta attraverso Instagram, lì non ha risparmiato il suo dolore né lo ha celato.

Raccontando del lutto per Emmy e della sua commistione con la nascita di Eaton, che già cresceva nel vende materno, ha scritto:

“Perdere un bambino durante la gravidanza (di un altro, ndr.) è stata l’esperienza più confusa della mia vita. Il conflitto di emozioni da quella che era pura gioia si trasformò in colpa e terrore dall’oggi al domani.”

Con riferimento alla nascita di Eaton. Morgan scrive:

“Nel momento in cui ho sentito il suo pianto, qualcosa è tornato vivo nella mia anima. Speranza. Amore. Non ne sono sicura. Ma in quel momento, sapevo di essere la mamma e i miei figli meritavano il mondo da me. Sarebbe andato tutto bene. La mia gioia e il mio dolore possono coesistere.”

Morgan Beck è incinta aspetta due gemelli identici.

“Quando uscimmo dall’ospedale senza il nostro Emmy, la disperazione e l’incertezza ci circondavano.”

Morgan e Bode hanno trasformato la morte di Emmy in una campagna per la sensibilizzazione all’annegamento infantile.

La morte della piccola ha avuto luogo in California, per quanto l’architettura abitativa americana possa sembrarci lontana e diversa dalla nostra, lì sono moltissime le maestose case con piscina e le morti per annegamento dei bambini non sono infrequenti in America.

Serrature a prova di bimbo, recinzioni e allarmi in piscina sono solo alcuni esempi di presidi anti annegamento, Morgan e Bode stanno promuovendo anche una capillare sensibilizzazione all’educazione precoce al galleggiamento.

