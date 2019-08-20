Nel giugno dello scorso anno Emmeline Miller, ricordata ancora oggi come Emmy, figlia Bode Miller e della moglie Morgan Beck fu ritrovata priva di sensi nella piscina della casa di un vicino, era sfuggita al controllo degli adulti mentre era in corso una festa. Dopo aver lottato tra la vita e la morte, la bimba ha ceduto al buio, aveva solo 19 mesi e la sua mamma era già nuovamente incinta.
Oggi Morgan Beck è incinta, dopo la tragedia di Emmy e dopo aver vissuto una gravidanza in bilico tra lutto e gioia.
A 10 mesi dalla nascita di Eaton, il bambino che la moglie di Miller portava allora in grembo, e a poco più di un anno dalla morte di Emmy, Morgan Beck è incinta nuovamente.
Lei stessa afferma: “La mano di Emmeline è dentro questo miracolo”
Losing a child while pregnant was the most confusing experience of my life. The conflict of emotions from what was pure joy turned to guilt and terror overnight. How could I love this baby the way I loved Emmy? Was it okay to love this baby the way I loved Emmy? It felt like by loving my son, I was trying to replace her. The fear of birthing my son and what that meant …..a monumental step forward….proof that time continued without her when all I wanted was for time to stop. But let me say this….I couldn’t have been more wrong. Easton provided us an even closer bond to his sister. The moment I heard his cry, something sparked back alive in my soul. Hope. Love. I’m not sure. But in that moment, I knew I was Mom and my kids deserved the world from me. Everything was going to be okay. My joy and grief could coexist. Now, I can actually say with joy and excitement that we are expecting identical twin boys. From the day I met my husband, he has always said he wanted identical twin boys born on his birthday. We are due on the lucky day/angel number of 11/11 which is not far off from @millerbode Birthday of 10/12. From the beginning of this pregnancy, we knew Emmy had her hands in this miracle somehow.
La moglie del noto campione di sci si racconta attraverso Instagram, lì non ha risparmiato il suo dolore né lo ha celato.
Raccontando del lutto per Emmy e della sua commistione con la nascita di Eaton, che già cresceva nel vende materno, ha scritto:
“Perdere un bambino durante la gravidanza (di un altro, ndr.) è stata l’esperienza più confusa della mia vita. Il conflitto di emozioni da quella che era pura gioia si trasformò in colpa e terrore dall’oggi al domani.”
Con riferimento alla nascita di Eaton. Morgan scrive:
“Nel momento in cui ho sentito il suo pianto, qualcosa è tornato vivo nella mia anima. Speranza. Amore. Non ne sono sicura. Ma in quel momento, sapevo di essere la mamma e i miei figli meritavano il mondo da me. Sarebbe andato tutto bene. La mia gioia e il mio dolore possono coesistere.”
Morgan Beck è incinta aspetta due gemelli identici.
“Quando uscimmo dall’ospedale senza il nostro Emmy, la disperazione e l’incertezza ci circondavano.”
I wish I could have one more day to hold you, but until that day comes, continue to work through me and give me the strength to bring awareness, my love. I told you as I held you in this moment that you could still change the world, you could still move mountains. Every step we take forward is because of you and Levi. Your footprint will forever be left on this world. I love you, My baby girl.
Morgan e Bode hanno trasformato la morte di Emmy in una campagna per la sensibilizzazione all’annegamento infantile.
La morte della piccola ha avuto luogo in California, per quanto l’architettura abitativa americana possa sembrarci lontana e diversa dalla nostra, lì sono moltissime le maestose case con piscina e le morti per annegamento dei bambini non sono infrequenti in America.
Serrature a prova di bimbo, recinzioni e allarmi in piscina sono solo alcuni esempi di presidi anti annegamento, Morgan e Bode stanno promuovendo anche una capillare sensibilizzazione all’educazione precoce al galleggiamento.
Morgan Beck è incinta, sarà mamma di due gemelli, accade dopo una tragedia che l’ha segnata per sempre: la perdita di Emmy.
Quando Morgan ha detto addio ad Emmy, nel grembo della moglie di Bod Miller cresceva già un altro figlio. A quel punto, in un momento emotivamente tanto cruciale, la commistione di sentimenti era fortissima. Questa donna si è aggrappata alla bambina perduta, ne ha ricercato tracce ovunque dando all’amore un senso di continuità oltre la tragedia.
When we walked out of the hospital without our Emmy, despair and uncertainty surrounded us. The parting words from the medical staff, in those early hours after we lost our baby Emmy, was to check on the baby in my tummy. So, 5 days after losing her, I reluctantly had the ultrasound tech come check on the baby growing in my belly. To step into my future without my daughter felt like a dagger to my heart. How can life change so quickly? During the last ultrasound, my baby Emmy lay in my arms wondering what she was looking at on the screen. And, now, she was gone. This time, I asked the tech to be quick. She asked if I wanted a 3D image to which I replied, “no.” She swiftly maneuvered the wand around my stomach, checking on all parts. As she viewed the baby’s profile, she told me, “I know you don’t want a 3D image but this is a perfect angle and I feel like I need to do one. I will be quick.” As the screen switched over to 3D imaging, I saw my sweet baby’s face. He looked so much like my other babies: just like Bode with that sweet nose and those full lips. But as quickly as I saw this new baby, my eyes moved to the angel lying to the right of his face, holding him, arms around his neck. Almost as if to say, “It’s okay. I’m here. It’s going to be okay. I love you.” I hold onto this picture as a clear sign that my son knows his sister. That my baby girl Emmy is still with us. And now that our sweet baby boy is here earth side, he now holds her.